Coroner IDs woman killed in east Las Vegas crash
Norma Rosario Ortiz, 45, and a passenger were rear-ended in a suspected DUI crash early Saturday on Boulder Highway.
One of the two people killed in a suspected DUI crash early Saturday in the east valley has been identified.
She was Norma Rosario Ortiz, 45, the Clark County coroner’s office said. The second victim had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.
Aaron Kruse, 24, was arrested on DUI charges after the crash, which occurred just after 3 a.m. on Boulder Highway north of East Flamingo Road. He is being held on $250,000 bond at the Clark County Detention Center, and his first court appearance is set for Wednesday morning.
Ortiz and a passenger were southbound on Boulder when they were rear-ended by Kruse in a 2019 Ford Mustang, police said.
Their car caught fire and came to a stop in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 4880 Boulder Highway. Police said Ortiz and the other passenger could not be removed from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.
A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the victim.
