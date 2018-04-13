Coroner IDs woman killed in Las Vegas Boulevard crash

Donneka Harris of North Las Vegas was struck at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, when a small SUV ran a red light while speeding west on Warm Springs Road at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The Clark County Coroner office located in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A woman was killed in a multivehicle crash at Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South in south central Las Vegas on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter)

The Clark County coroner on Friday released the identity of the woman killed when her car was hit by an SUV in a multivehicle crash.

Donneka Harris of North Las Vegas was struck about 12:15 p.m. Thursday when a small SUV ran a red light while speeding west on Warm Springs Road at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Harris, 32, was hospitalized at University Medical Center, where she died.

The Highway Patrol determined the crash, which happened while the SUV was speeding away from another driver it sideswiped farther east on Warm Springs Road, sent the SUV and Harris’ vehicle into three more cars.

Four others were hospitalized Thursday, including the SUV’s driver, who authorities believe was impaired.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.