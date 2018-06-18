Coroner IDs woman killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 73-year-old woman who died Friday afternoon in a crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police work the scene of a fatal car crash on Lamb Boulevard north of Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, June 15, 2018. (RTC Cameras)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 73-year-old woman who died Friday afternoon in a crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Lona Richards, from North Las Vegas, was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche that was driving on Lamb Boulevard north of Las Vegas Boulevard North about 3:40 p.m. on Friday when it broadsided a 1998 Nissan Sentra as it was turning into a private driveway, police said.

Richards was not wearing a seat belt, the release said.

Richards and the male driver of the Nissan were taken to University Medical Center, where she died. The 54-year-old man had serious injuries.

Neither of the drivers appeared impaired, police said.

Richards’ death marks the 60th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.