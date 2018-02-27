Coroner IDs woman killed in western Las Vegas crash

The woman who died after being thrown from a vehicle Sunday in the western Las Vegas Valley has been identified.
The Clark County coroner determined Ana Laura Montes-Chacon, 19, died of multiple blunt-force injuries. Her death has been ruled an accident.
Las Vegas police said Montes-Chacon was thrown from a Toyota Corolla, driven by 31-year-old Alfredo Flores-Hernandez, when the car was struck by a Chrysler 300 near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive.
The Toyota flipped several times before coming to a stop, while the Chrysler jumped a curb and hit the side of Silver State Schools Credit Union at 170 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Both Montes-Chacon and Flores-Hernandez, who police said were not wearing seat belts, died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the Chrysler, 38-year-old Charles Williams, was not impaired. It was not clear whether speed was a factor in the collision.
