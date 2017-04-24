Coroner IDs woman struck, killed by Las Vegas police car

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman struck and killed by a Metropolitan Police Department patrol car April 8 has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the woman as 77-year-old Kathleen Guy of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police responded to a critical-injury crash involving a marked Metro vehicle and a pedestrian about 9 p.m. on April 8 near the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway.

Guy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died.

The North Las Vegas Police Department, which investigated the crash, said the patrol vehicle was traveling on Boulder Highway when it struck the woman as she crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk. Neither of the two officers inside the patrol vehicle was injured.

Two minutes after Guy was struck, another crash occurred at the same intersection. Betty Lee Bell, a 49-year-old woman in a wheelchair, was struck by a white Dodge pickup truck traveling on Boulder Highway, Metro said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

NV-612, Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89122