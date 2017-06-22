ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs woman who died after being run over by trailer in Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2017 - 11:33 am
 

A woman killed Wednesday after she was run over by a camping trailer has been identified.

She was 51-year-old Tammy Lee Hunt, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Her city of residence is unknown.

Hunt’s boyfriend had been towing the camping trailer when he ran over the woman on the 6500 block of Bourbon Way, police said. She died at University Medical Center.

Police are calling Hunt’s death an accident, and homicide detectives are not investigating.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like