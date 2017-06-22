Coroner IDs woman who died after being run over by trailer in Las Vegas

Crime scene personnel look over a vehicle towing camping trailer that was involved in a fatal incident at the 6500 block of Bourbon Way, near Torrey Pines and Alta, on Wednesday, June 20, 2017. A woman died after being run over by the vehicle driven by her boyfriend, Las Vegas police said. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene personnel look over a vehicle towing a camping trailer that was involved in a fatal crash in the 6500 block of Bourbon Way, near Torrey Pines and Alta drive, on Wednesday, June 20, 2017. A woman died after being run over by the trailer, Las Vegas police said. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Crime scene personnel look over a vehicle towing a camping trailer that was involved in a fatal crash in the 6500 block of Bourbon Way, near Torrey Pines and Alta drive, on Wednesday, June 20, 2017. A woman died after being run over by the trailer, Las Vegas police said. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Crime scene personnel look over a vehicle towing a camping trailer that was involved in a fatal crash in the 6500 block of Bourbon Way, near Torrey Pines and Alta drive, on Wednesday, June 20, 2017. A woman died after being run over by the trailer, Las Vegas police said. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A woman killed Wednesday after she was run over by a camping trailer has been identified.

She was 51-year-old Tammy Lee Hunt, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Her city of residence is unknown.

Hunt’s boyfriend had been towing the camping trailer when he ran over the woman on the 6500 block of Bourbon Way, police said. She died at University Medical Center.

Police are calling Hunt’s death an accident, and homicide detectives are not investigating.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.