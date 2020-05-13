Coroner IDs woman who died after van struck her in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after she was struck by a van last month in central Las Vegas.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Review-Journal file photo)

She was 26-year-old Alanna O’Donnell, according to the coroner’s office. She died April 6 at University Medical Center, two days after she was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram van at East Flamingo Road and South Koval Lane, Las Vegas police said.

The coroner’s office ruled O’Donnell’s death an accident and said her place of residence is unknown. About 7:30 p.m. April 4, O’Donnell was crossing the intersection diagonally, outside of a marked crosswalk, when she was struck.

Police said the driver of the Dodge did not appear impaired. O’Donnell’s death marked the 28th traffic-related fatality investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year.

