Coroner IDs woman who was struck, killed Saturday in Las Vegas

Police investigate after a woman died Saturday morning after being struck by a car in the central valley on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 55-year-old woman who died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in the central valley.

Arina Gdalina-Gray died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The driver, 23-year-old Christian Fujita-Miyashiro, had been traveling through a green light and hit Gdalina-Gray as she was walking outside of a marked crosswalk, Las Vegas police said.

Gdalina-Gray was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she later died.

The incident happened about 7:40 a.m. Saturday near Flamingo Road and Cambridge Street.

Fujita-Miyashiro failed sobriety tests and is being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center. He faces a DUI charge, court records show.

The coroner’s office ruled Gdalina-Gray’s death an accident.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

Flamingo Road and Cambridge Street,Las Vegas, NV