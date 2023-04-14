Coroner: Married couple killed in plane crash near Searchlight

Glen Robert McKenna, 72, and his wife Bonnie Jean McKenna, 70, both of Cal-Nev-Ari, died Tuesday from blunt force injuries.

Officials from the FAA investigate a plane crash where two people died, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Cal-Nev-Ari. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified two people killed in a plane crash this week near Searchlight.

Glen Robert McKenna, 72, and his wife Bonnie Jean McKenna, 70, both of Cal-Nev-Ari, died Tuesday from blunt force injuries, according to the corner. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

Glen McKenna was the pilot of a single-engine GlaStar that crashed in the desert west of U.S. Highway 95 south of Searchlight around 10:30 a.m. Bonnie McKenna was the passenger.

No further information was available.

