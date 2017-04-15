Coroner names man who died in North Las Vegas crash

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The man who died after allegedly running a red light Thursday morning in a North Las Vegas intersection has been named.

He was 65-year-old Michael Collins of North Las Vegas, the Clark County Coroner’s office said. Collins died of blunt-force injuries.

At about 5:05 a.m., North Las Vegas police officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North. Officer Ann Cavaricci said the preliminary investigation showed that Collins drove through a red light in a 2011 Kia Soul when he crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the intersection.

The pickup truck’s driver was uninjured, police said.

As of Thursday, investigators did not believe speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

