Coroner names motorcyclist killed Sunday in central Las Vegas

A Sunday night crash in central Las Vegas left a 25-year-old motorcyclist dead and his backseat passenger seriously injured, according to police.

About 9:40 p.m., Joel Trujillo Jr. and his passenger, a 28-year-old woman, were heading north on South Decatur Boulevard when their 2007 Yamaha YZFR6 crashed into the passenger side of a southbound 1998 Ford Mustang turning left onto West Oakey Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Trujillo and the woman were thrown from the motorcycle, and Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the 39th traffic death investigated this year by Metro.

The backseat passenger was taken to University Medical Center with “serious” injuries, while the 20-year-old man behind the wheel of the Ford was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

Impairment was not suspected on the Ford driver’s part. The crash remained under investigation Monday, police said.

