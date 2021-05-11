Coroner names toddler, infant killed in March house fire

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the two young children who died in an east Las Vegas house fire in late March.

The Clark County Fire Department and police work about a house fire along the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue where two small children were killed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

They were 2-year-old Quamaine Richardson Jr., and 2-month-old London Richardson, the coroner’s office said. They both died from inhalation of products of combustion. Their deaths were ruled an accident.

Fire crews were called to a home on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue around 10:10 a.m. on March 30. Smoke was billowing from the house on arrival, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Inside, crews found the children’s bodies, as well as a man who was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

At the time, the cause of the fire had not been determined, and the fire department did not immediately respond to a request for an update Tuesday. The day of the blaze, officials said it seemed the fire had started in a front room of the house before spreading to a bedroom where the children had been.

