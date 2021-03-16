Coroner names woman found dead after apartment fire

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the Twain Estates Apartments, 3651 Arville Street, around 10:51 a.m. last Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after a central Las Vegas apartment fire last week.

She was 61-year-old Lynne Cassella, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death are still pending.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the Twain Estates Apartments, 3651 Arville St., around 10:51 a.m. last Tuesday. Investigators believe the blaze was caused by the improper discarding of smoking materials.

Cassella died and four others were treated for injuries.

Neighbors said flames and smoke were spewing near Building 41. The fire started in a first-floor unit and extended to the second, the fire department said. Damage was initially estimated between $500,000 and $1 million.

Before the blaze, county fire crews had last responded to the Twain Estates apartment complex on Feb. 18, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said. The call came from a different apartment and involved a stove fire, stemming from a pot, which did not spread.

Before that, fire crews had not been called to the complex for a blaze in at least three years, Pappa said.

