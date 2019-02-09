Coroner names woman killed in Las Vegas auto-pedestrian crash

A pedestrian died after a crash at Alta Drive and South Decatur Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman killed while trying to cross a street in the central valley on Thursday morning.

Vivian Ellis, 58, was crossing South Decatur Boulevard in a crosswalk at Alta Drive at about 6 a.m. Thursday against a traffic signal when she was struck by an SUV, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nick Farese said at the scene.

Ellis was taken to University Medical Center, where she died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said Friday afternoon. Her death was ruled an accident.

A woman driving a Ford Explorer attempted to brake but was unable to avoid hitting Ellis when the crash happened, police said Thursday.

Farese said detectives don’t believe speed or impairment was a factor in the crash, and the driver was cooperating with investigators.

Ellis’ death marked the 12th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

South Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV