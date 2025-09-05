Coroner rules jail inmate’s death an overdose

Brenyon Lindsey, 25, died of accidental fentanyl toxicity at the Clark County Detention Center on June 6, according to the county coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office has ruled the June death of a man who had been in jail for about a week as an overdose.

In its biannual report on jail conditions and in-custody deaths, the Metropolitan Police Department, which operates the facility, stated that Lindsey was found unresponsive in his cell that day. Staff performed life-saving measures before transporting him to University Medical Center.

The report also noted there was “no associated use of force or injury” in Lindsey’s death. He had been previously booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on May 28. Court records show that he was held without bail.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

