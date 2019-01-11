Coroner rules Las Vegas baby boy died of asphyxia

An infant died of asphyxia on Dec. 5, the day before he would have turned 5 months old, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

An infant died of asphyxia last month, the day before he would have turned 5 months old, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The death of Thomas Fetterman, 4 months and 30 days old, was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

First responders were called about 11:45 a.m. Dec. 5 to the 7200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Warm Springs Road, after reports of a child not breathing, police said. Fetterman was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, where he died, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Metro’s abuse/neglect bureau investigated his death but determined no crime had occurred, Hadfield said.

A Clark County Department of Family Services report indicates the organization investigated Fetterman and his family after receiving a report on Oct. 12 of possible neglect. Investigators determined the allegations were substantiated, and his family was given information on unspecified resources and services “based on their needs,” the report said.

Child protective services officials determined no further intervention was necessary, and the case was closed on Nov. 14, the report said.

