Coroner unable to rule on Las Vegas infant’s manner of death

The Clark County coroner’s office was unable to determine the manner of death for a Las Vegas infant who died last month.

Aurora Null-Class was 3 months old when she died at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Aug. 3, according to the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police were called at 8:54 a.m. that day to a home on Palmhurst Drive, near Alta and South Buffalo drives, according to dispatch logs.

A Department of Family Services report disclosing the girl’s death said she was found unresponsive by her caregiver and taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday, the coroner’s office ruled that the girl died of sudden unexpected infant death, or SUID, but her manner of death was undetermined.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that annually 3,400 babies under the age of 1 die from a sudden and unexpected circumstance nationally.

Common factors include sudden infant death syndrome and suffocation while sleeping. In 2019, the CDC said 35 percent of SUID deaths were from unknown causes, like Aurora’s.

