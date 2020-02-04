Coroner’s office IDs 75-year-old woman who died after Monday crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 75-year-old woman who died Monday following a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

She was Kathryn Murphy of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Murphy died at University Medical Center after the two-vehicle crash.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred at about 9:10 a.m. Monday at Rainbow Boulevard and Eldora Avenue, south of Sahara Avenue.

Murphy was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius on Eldora when she pulled out onto Rainbow and into the path of a southbound 2019 Nissan driven by a 26-year-old woman, police said.

The 26-year-old was also taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries. Police said neither driver appeared to have been impaired.

Murphy’s death marked the 15th traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.