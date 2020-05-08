Coroner’s office IDs man killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 24-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in the southwest valley.

One person died after a crash at Russell and Fort Apache roads on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 24-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in the southwest valley has been identified as Osama Kartam of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Officers responded to the crash at West Russell and South Fort Apache roads at 9:35 a.m.

A 2015 Honda Fit driven by Kartam was northbound on Fort Apache and approaching Russell when its driver “failed to decrease speed,” police said. The Honda rear-ended a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan at the intersection.

A Regional Transportation Commission emblem could be seen on the van, which had rear-end damage. The Honda had severe front-end damage, and its air bags were deployed.

Kartam was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The 39-year-old woman driving the van had minor injuries and did not appear impaired, police said.

The coroner’s office ruled the death an accident.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.