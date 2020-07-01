Coroner’s office IDs man who died in bushes off East Flamingo Road

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 51-year-old man whose death was initially reported as a homicide but who actually died from an accidental injury.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigate a death at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 51-year-old man whose death was initially reported as a homicide on Tuesday but who actually died after he suffered an accidental injury.

He was Michael Ware Jr., the coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident due to loss of blood and a left femoral artery injury.

Ware was found about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday when two men were walking down the sidewalk on the 400 block of East Flamingo Road, near Paradise Road. The men saw Ware’s body in some bushes and ran across the street to Clark County Fire Department Station 18 to ask for help, police said.

“Those firemen ran across the street and attempted to render aid, however the male was pronounced deceased on the scene,” Spencer said Tuesday.

Near the scene on Tuesday morning, Spencer originally said the man’s death was believed to have been a homicide due to a gunshot wound. It was later determined the man suffered an injury from a nearby fence.

Detectives on Tuesday found a blood trail leading to the fence about 100 yards from where Ware’s body was found. The coroner’s office said Ware’s body was found in the parking lot of the Buca di Beppo restaurant at 412 E. Flamingo Road.

