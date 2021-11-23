Coroner’s office IDs moped rider killed in crash near downtown Las Vegas

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Fremont Street and Oakey Boulevard intersection.

A moped rider killed this month in a crash near downtown Las Vegas has been identified as Herbert James Redcloud, 68, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The crash was reported at about 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Fremont Street and Oakey Boulevard intersection, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Redcloud, who was northbound in a 2020 Yamaha Zuma, collided with a Toyota Corolla while he attempted a left turn, police said. He died at the scene.

The motorist and her two child passengers were uninjured, police said. Impairment was not suspected.

