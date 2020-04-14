Coroner’s office IDs Pahrump man killed in Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 73-year-old Pahrump man killed Monday night during a rollover crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Evidence at the scene showed a single vehicle left the road traveling south on Buffalo Drive at Torino just before 8 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau. The vehicle overturned and came to rest approximately 100 yards later. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and killed. (LVMPD Traffic Bureau via Twitter)

He was Jerry Michael Burley, the coroner’s office said.

About 8 p.m. Monday, Burley was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius southbound on Buffalo Drive at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said the Prius left the roadway “for unknown reasons” just north of West Torino Avenue, near Wigwam Avenue.

The car then rolled over multiple times, police said. Burley was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and was thrown from the Prius.

He died at the scene, police said.

Burley’s death marked the 27th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, according to the department.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.