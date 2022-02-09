69°F
Coroner’s office IDs pedestrian struck and killed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2022 - 4:13 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed this weekend after being struck by a car in the far northeast valley.

Phyllis Haynes, 64, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday on Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Pabco Road. Police said Haynes was walking on the road when she was struck by a Nissan Altima heading the same direction she was walking.

The driver remained on scene and was not impaired, according to police.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

