Coroner’s office IDs pedestrian struck and killed

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed this weekend after being struck by a car in the far northeast valley.

Phyllis Haynes, 64, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday on Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Pabco Road. Police said Haynes was walking on the road when she was struck by a Nissan Altima heading the same direction she was walking.

The driver remained on scene and was not impaired, according to police.

