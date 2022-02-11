59°F
Coroner’s rules 3-month-old’s death accident

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2022 - 8:23 pm
 
Malcolm Laster (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday ruled the death of a 3-month-old baby an accident.

Majesty Laster died of asphyxia and suffocation, according to the coroner’s office.

Police found the dying baby girl on Nov. 25 inside the apartment of registered sex offender Malcolm Laster at 5370 E. Craig Road.

Police also discovered several emaciated dogs inside the apartment and an illegal breeding operation. At least 13 puppies were taken from the home and three other adult dogs were rescued, according to a police report.

Laster was charged with one count of willful and malicious torture of an animal. He posted $6,000 bail on Dec. 21 and was released from custody, according to court records. Laster is due in court on Feb. 23.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

