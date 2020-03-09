Costco store in Las Vegas limits bottled water purchases
At least one Costco store in the Las Vegas Valley has put a limit on water.
Employees at the store at 222 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. were telling customers they were limited to two cases of bottled water per shopping cart.
That store is a business center warehouse and is open to those with regular Costco memberships.
Costco customers were seen stocking up on bottled water at other store locations last week, causing some to temporarily run out of supplies.
Many people have been stocking up on bottled water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and other items with the reports of coronavirus.
