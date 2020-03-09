Costco store in Las Vegas limits bottled water purchases

At least one Costco store in the Las Vegas Valley has put a limit on water.

The Costco Business Center at 222 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Las Vegas is limiting customers to buying two cases of water on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shoppers visit a Costco Wholesale in Las Vegas on Monday, March 2, 2020. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water boxes are loaded into a van at Henderson Costco Wholesale on Monday, March 2, 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one Costco store in the Las Vegas Valley has put a limit on water.

Employees at the store at 222 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. were telling customers they were limited to two cases of bottled water per shopping cart.

That store is a business center warehouse and is open to those with regular Costco memberships.

Costco customers were seen stocking up on bottled water at other store locations last week, causing some to temporarily run out of supplies.

Many people have been stocking up on bottled water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and other items with the reports of coronavirus.

This is a developing story.

A previous version of this story stated incorrectly who may shop at the Costco business center. The store is only open to those with Costco memberships.