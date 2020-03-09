Costco stores in Las Vegas limit purchases of water, other items

Costco stores in the Las Vegas Valley are putting a limit on bottled water and other items as customers stock up in the face of the coronavirus scare.

Signs advise of the limits on how many cases of bottled water can be purchased at Costco at 6555 N. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas, March 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Specht, a front end manager at the Costco store at 6555 N. Decatur Blvd., said they are limiting these items to two per member per day:

• All water

• Antibacterial cleaners

• Hand sanitizers

• Toilet paper

• Paper towels

Specht said they are out of toilet paper, hand sanitizers and and paper towels on Monday.

People are buying more canned goods and rice, he added.

Lines that wrap around the building are not deterring people from coming to the stores.

Several people at the store said they saw on Facebook it was hard to get water so they are getting water because grocery stores are empty. Some said they read that it’s hard to get water so they are getting as much as they can now for convenience.

Employees at the store at 222 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. were telling customers they were limited to two cases of bottled water per shopping cart.

That store is a business center warehouse and is open to those with regular Costco memberships.

Costco customers were seen stocking up on bottled water and toilet paper at other store locations last week, causing some to temporarily run out of supplies.

Many people have been stocking up on bottled water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and other items with the reports of coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A previous version of this story stated incorrectly who may shop at the Costco business center. The store is only open to those with Costco memberships.