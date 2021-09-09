105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Costcos swamped as Las Vegans seek cheaper gas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2021 - 3:04 pm
 
Cars line up for gas at Costco at 801 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. ...
Cars line up for gas at Costco at 801 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Long lines are being reported at Costco stores in Las Vegas and Southern California as people seek cheaper gasoline.

Some social media posts say gas is being sold for $3.49 a gallon compared to $4 or higher at other outlets.

Most Costco and Sam’s Club stores in the Las Vegas Valley were selling gasoline at $3.49 a gallon on Wednesday, according to gasbuddy.com.

The average Nevada price was $4.01 as of Wednesday, according to AAA. The average price in Clark County is $4. The national average is $3.18.

The national average hit bottom at $1.74 in April 2020 as the pandemic became widespread.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
TSA finds problems processing new-look Nevada driver’s licenses
TSA finds problems processing new-look Nevada driver’s licenses
2
Judge overturns ruling that voided Clark County GOP election
Judge overturns ruling that voided Clark County GOP election
3
CARTOONS: But they’re gentle beheadings in Afghanistan
CARTOONS: But they’re gentle beheadings in Afghanistan
4
Raiders offer alternate vaccination screening for fans attending Monday’s game
Raiders offer alternate vaccination screening for fans attending Monday’s game
5
The draft process that led Raiders to Nate Hobbs
The draft process that led Raiders to Nate Hobbs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST