Costcos swamped as Las Vegans seek cheaper gas

Long lines are being reported at Costco stores in Las Vegas and Southern California as people seek cheaper gasoline.

Cars line up for gas at Costco at 801 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some social media posts say gas is being sold for $3.49 a gallon compared to $4 or higher at other outlets.

Most Costco and Sam’s Club stores in the Las Vegas Valley were selling gasoline at $3.49 a gallon on Wednesday, according to gasbuddy.com.

The average Nevada price was $4.01 as of Wednesday, according to AAA. The average price in Clark County is $4. The national average is $3.18.

The national average hit bottom at $1.74 in April 2020 as the pandemic became widespread.

