County fire department investigates Walmart blaze in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2021 - 6:50 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

A fire was reported at a Walmart in east Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, and officials believe it may be linked to “other fires” at Walmart locations in the Las Vegas valley.

The Clark County Fire Department initiated a “high level response” to the Walmart on Boulder Highway after a report of a fire at about 4:35 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney wrote in an email Monday. The store is located at 5198 Boulder Highway, according to dispatch records.

The store’s fire suppression system prevented the spread of the fire until crews arrived at the scene, Whitney said, noting that 57 personnel responded. There were no reported injuries.

A call to the store Monday afternoon was not answered.

It remained unclear what other Walmart fires may have been related to the Monday blaze, as stated in Whitney’s email. In April, investigators considered arson the cause of a fire at a Walmart Supercenter in the central valley. In that situation, one person was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital after they were injured while evacuating the store.

The April fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, mostly because of smoke damaging items in the store.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

