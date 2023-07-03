102°F
Local Las Vegas

County offers free pool entries on 4th of July

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2023 - 10:17 am
 
Ki Gleason-Jonea plays in the pool on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Swim and Social pool at the ...
Ki Gleason-Jonea plays in the pool on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Swim and Social pool at the Strat hotel in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With a high of 103 degrees forecast on the Fourth of July, Clark County’s Parks and Recreation department has decided to waive fees for four different aquatics locations throughout the valley for the holiday.

According to a tweet from the county, the aquatics locations with free entry on Tuesday are:

Walnut Water Park, at 3075 N Walnut Rd from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Whitney Water Park, at 5712 E. Missouri Ave from noon to 5 p.m.

Paradise Water Park, at 4775 McLeod Dr from noon to 5 p.m.

Overton Pool, at 375 W Thomas Ave from noon to 4 p.m.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

