County offers free pool entries on 4th of July

With a high of 103 degrees forecast on the Fourth of July, Clark County’s Parks and Recreation department has decided to waive fees for four different aquatics locations throughout the valley for the holiday.

According to a tweet from the county, the aquatics locations with free entry on Tuesday are:

Walnut Water Park, at 3075 N Walnut Rd from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Whitney Water Park, at 5712 E. Missouri Ave from noon to 5 p.m.

Paradise Water Park, at 4775 McLeod Dr from noon to 5 p.m.

Overton Pool, at 375 W Thomas Ave from noon to 4 p.m.

