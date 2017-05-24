Couple found dead in Las Vegas committed suicide, coroner says

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The two people found dead Monday outside a southeast valley business complex committed suicide, according to the Clark County coroner.

The coroner said the two were married and that the husband and wife each died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Margaret Distler, 84, and Clarence Distler, 86, were found dead about 7 a.m. near a rear wall bordering the southwest corner of a business complex on the 7300 block of South Pecos Road, near East Warm Springs Road.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology. If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help.

For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.