Couple found in Las Vegas home fire died in murder-suicide, police say

Las Vegas police said Thursday afternoon that investigators believe a man and woman found dead after a fire at their home died in a murder-suicide.

Two people were found dead Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in a house fire on the 1700 block of Yellow Rose Street. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

The Las Vegas Fire Department was called at 8:52 p.m. to the 1700 block of Yellow Rose Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive, after a pickup truck in the garage caught fire.

While checking the house, investigators called in Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives after they found the man and woman in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer.

Investigators believe the fire was started by one of the two and that the man shot the woman before shooting himself, police said Thursday.

The identity of the victims will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

