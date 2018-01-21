Couple killed in Las Vegas motorcycle crash identified

Troopers identified the California couple killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night west of Mountain Springs.

They were Bill Dinh, 65, and Mary Nguyen, 64, both of Garden Grove, California, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

The couple shared a motorcycle adorned with tiny American flags and rode with six other motorcyclists on Blue Diamond Road west of Mountain Springs. They were tourists heading toward Las Vegas on Friday evening, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

About 7 p.m., the couple lost control of the motorcycle, went down and slid into oncoming traffic. Buratczuk said they were hit by a car driven by a young man. They died at the scene.

Buratczuk said each wore a helmet.

The car driver showed no signs of impairment and remained on scene, Buratczuk said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.