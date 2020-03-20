60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Couples put vows on hold as coronavirus cancels weddings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2020 - 2:01 pm
 

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing business closures across the nation, many brides have had to cancel or postpone their spring weddings.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Tuesday that all nonessential businesses should close for 30 days, urging Nevadans to stay home and use social distancing to reduce their chance of becoming infected and spreading the virus.

“We want you to experience the joy of weddings, but this is not the time to bring your friends together, especially if this will require travel,” he said. “Consider postponing the celebration to a time when risk is low or eliminated.”

Later that night, Clark County announced that its Marriage License Bureau was closed indefinitely “in an effort to limit the potential exposure of the public and staff to the coronavirus.”

Dates changed

Gabby Benavidez, a former photo intern at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was supposed to get married March 30 at The Grove, 8080 Al Carrison St. She said she’d been holding out hope that she wouldn’t have to change plans.

But after Sisolak’s announcement, Benavidez said, she knew it needed to happen.

“It’s not the venue’s fault, and they know it’s not our fault,” Benavidez said. “They’ve been really understanding.”

Benavidez said that she and her fiance, Jairo Pulido, were able to push their wedding to September.

Gabi Costa and Cobi Hunt were supposed to get married at Rainbow Gardens, 4125 W. Charleston Blvd., on March 27 but had to postpone the wedding.

“On Tuesday morning we decided it would be best to cancel because I could not live with the guilt if someone ended up getting sick because they felt like they needed to come to our wedding,” Costa said. “I called Rainbow Gardens to cancel, and they said they were actually just about to call me and say they weren’t going to do weddings with more than 50 guests anyway.”

The couple postponed their wedding to a weekend in September but will legally get married on Sunday with only their parents in attendance. They picked up their marriage license last week — an appointment Costa almost canceled to get coffee with a friend.

“I felt so bad canceling but ultimately decided getting the marriage license was too important,” she said. “And I’m so glad I did.”

Brianne Peterson and Victoria Cole were under the impression all week that they were going to get married at Emerald at Queensridge, 891 S. Rampart Blvd., on Thursday. It wasn’t until the day of the wedding that the venue canceled on them, Peterson wrote in an email.

“As of Tuesday they said they would still do it if we wanted to, but with so many people unable or unwilling to travel, it would have been a 30-person wedding,” Peterson wrote.

She said in the email that even though the venue is closed, Emerald at Queensridge “sent us a new contract stating that we’ve rescheduled and they’re charging an additional $2,000” since their rescheduled date in 2021 falls on a Friday. She said it sounds like the venue is waiving the reschedule fee for them, but “they’ve been difficult to reschedule with.”

On Thursday morning, Peterson said she got an email from the venue saying they would be working remotely and closed until mid-April. Emerald at Queensridge did not respond to requests for comment.

Industry takes a hit

Las Vegas wedding planner Ashley Thompson said she’s had three of her spring clients postpone their weddings, and one couple canceled completely. She’s had multiple brides with wedding dates in May and June ask if they should be concerned, but Thompson said she’s holding out hope that things will calm down by then.

“There’s no way I can charge them a fee,” she said. “That just doesn’t feel right to me.”

She said everyone she knows in the wedding industry feels the same way, because they get to know the customers and are invested in their weddings. But they’re doing so at the expense of their own business.

“Moving their dates to the fall reduces my availability for future couples,” Thompson said. “And I feel bad when I have to call and tell our vendors, because then I feel responsible for taking business from them.”

Wedding photographer Alycia Moore said this week has been a nightmare. She’s had six brides call to postpone their weddings in the past two days.

Moore said she’s staying afloat financially by maintaining the nonrefundable retainers included in all of her wedding contracts – 50 percent of the final cost. She said all of the couples who have postponed so far have been understanding, and she doesn’t charge to change their dates.

“It’s just that if I give everyone a refund, I will go bankrupt,” Moore said. “I’m self-employed, so I can’t even file for unemployment or anything.”

No marriage license, no wedding

George Cotton, a minister at Shalimar Wedding Chapel, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. South, said the chapel is closed, but he will perform ceremonies for anyone who has an appointment and a marriage license.

“It’s an important day in their lives, but we can’t control what’s happening,” Cotton said. “If they have the license, we’ll open up the chapel and marry them. That’s about the best we can do right now.”

Donne Kerestic, CEO of Chapel of the Flowers, 1717 Las Vegas Blvd. South, said his customers and his staff are his top concern right now. He’s worried about the couples who have had to cancel or postpone their weddings at the last minute and about his employees whose loved ones just lost jobs on the Strip.

He said the chapel will offer a deal to couples who get married at his chapel in 2020: two free nights in a hotel. It benefits everyone, he said.

The couples will get the free stay, which may help make up for the stress of rescheduling, and the chapel and the hotels will get business back after the loss caused by the outbreak.

“I wanted to figure out how we, collaboratively, can help right now,” Kerestic said. “And this will help the couples, and it will help us, and it can hopefully help get those businesses on the Strip up and running again, which will help my employees’ families.”

Greg Smith, owner of the Little Church of the West wedding chapel, 4617 Las Vegas Blvd. South, said the chapel will “regrettably” be forced to close through April 17.

If people have marriage licenses, Smith said he would perform couples-only weddings, without guests. Smith said he understands why Sisolak instructed nonessential businesses to close, but he argued that marriage is an essential part of life.

“People get married for all sorts of reasons,” Smith said. “Some do it to get on their spouse’s insurance, others are getting ready to go to a different country to serve in the military and they want to get married before then, so I wish the bureau would reconsider.”

Though he’s not sure what the future holds for his business, “I know it’s not good, but we’re trying to keep a stiff upper lip,” Smith said. “It’s like the old saying goes: ‘It’s all going to be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, it’s not the end.’”

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
2
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
3
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
4
Sisolak issues mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
Sisolak issues mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
5
Some Las Vegas businesses flout coronavirus closure directive
Some Las Vegas businesses flout coronavirus closure directive
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Costco reserved earliest hour for seniors - VIDEO
People line up outside Costco in Henderson after the store reserved earliest hour for seniors on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
2 pedestrians injured after being hit by vehicle - VIDEO
Two men were injured when they were hit by a car on Warm Springs Road near Bruce Street in southeast Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas shopping lines still long - VIDEO
Senior shoppers line up at 7 a.m. outside of Smith's Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive in northwest Las Vegas, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dos and Dont's: Cleaning your smartphone of germs - VIDEO
Check out the dos and dont's for cleaning your phone of germs. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson store owners react to Sisolak's order to shut down - VIDEO
Water Street is the heartbeat of downtown Henderson. Store owners there reacted on-camera to the news of the state closure order, and responded with how they would proceed. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County COVID-19 cases jump by 27, upping state total to 82 - VIDEO
Reported cases of COVID-19 in Clark County increased by 27 in one day, to 69 from 42, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Wednesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fashion Show mall temporarily closes doors - Video
Fashion Show Mall has temporarily closed for business, just a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses for 30 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoker Amy Brown
Amy Brown of Las Vegas and other smokers showed up at the store to buy cigarettes out of concern that tobacco products will either go up in price or be in short supply due to mandated store closures. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors line up outside a Smith’s store in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Seniors line up outside a Smith’s store after the store reserved earliest hour for seniors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Smith's grocery stores reserving special hours for Las Vegas seniors - VIDEO
Smith's grocery stores are reserving special hours for Las Vegas seniors to shop, starting Wednesday, March 18. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community.” Aubriana Martindale, corporate affairs manager for Kroger. (Michael Quine and Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Boulevard shuts down for 30 days - VIDEO
Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip shut down following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide order that non-essential businesses close for the next 30 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sahara Urgent Care tests for coronavirus - Video
Coronavirus testing occurs at Sahara Urgent care and the manager goes over who will be tested for the virus and how they will get their test kits. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Business at Las Vegas gun shops is booming amid growing coronavirus fears - VIDEO
Customers at gun shops are looking for 9 mm pistols and shotguns, and 9 mm ammunition has been cleared out as soon as it hit the shelves. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike and Helen Godfrey of England
Mike and Helen Godfrey traveled from Washington, England, to Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parents and students pick up meals at schools - Video
Due to schools closing down because of the coronavirus parents and students are picking up free meals at 15 schools across the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First coronavirus death in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 35 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, including one person who has died. The death occurred in a male Clark County resident who was in his 60s. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip looks deserted amid coronavirus concerns - VIDEO
RJ reporter Glenn Puit was on the Las Vegas Strip speaking to tourist about coronavirus and its effect on their trip. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitor talks about 'weird vibe' with Las Vegas Strip closures - VIDEO
Tom Reid of Minnesota arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday, ready to spend his spring break on the Strip. He's returning home because of all the closures and Park MGM, where he is staying, is closing. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jessica Williams is sorry for car crash that left six teens dead - VIDEO
Jessica Williams was 20 years old in 2000 when she fell asleep at the wheel and struck six teenagers, killing them. She was paroled in October and says she is forever tormented by the pain she caused. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
16 Coronavirus cases in Clark County
Health authorities on Friday announced eight new positive tests for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 19, 16 in Clark County.
Clark County not planning to close schools because of coronavirus fears — yet - VIDEO
Whether Clark County schools will close over coronavirus concerns depends in part on having enough bus drivers to get kids to school and enough teachers to teach them, district representatives said Thursday, emphasizing that the final decision will rest with the Southern Nevada Health District. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD cancels sports, extracurricular activities due to coronavirus - VIDEO
Clark County schools is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events until further notice over coronavirus fears, the district said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus leaves Las Vegas quiet - VIDEO
COVID-19 is making an impact on the Las Vegas Strip. Usually filled with crowds and parties, the Strip is now quiet with empty lines, empty casino floors and little action along major party spots. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman injured in hit-and-run crash in parking lot - VIDEO
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a central Las Vegas parking lot Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, according to police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting three new “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases. That makes five new cases in Clark County and seven in Nevada. (Michael Quine and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus latest updates - VIDEO
Review-Journal health reporter Mary Hynes discusses the latest updates on coronavirus in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, March 10, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clouds build Monday before rain in Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
Southern Nevada residents and visitors are in for a wet few days, perhaps more, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer)
We dance for Charlotte - VIDEO
This desire to help the Bush family led to a unique social media campaign – it’s called #WeDanceForCharlotte. Charlotte Bush and her brother, Alex, were hit by a driver as they walked home from school in February. Alex was killed and Charlotte was hospitalized. Dance instructor Nicole Blubaugh said people who want to show their support for the Bush family are encouraged to post a video of themselves dancing with this hastag on social media spaces such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Glenn Puit and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco customers limited to 2 cases of water - VIDEO
Customers load their two-case limit of bottled water at the Costco Business Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, March 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More