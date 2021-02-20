COVID-19 vaccine appointments full at 2 Las Vegas sites next week

Wednesday and Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments at two Las Vegas sites are now full for utility workers and those 65 and older, city officials announced Saturday.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday and Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments at two Las Vegas sites are now full for utility workers and those 65 and older, city officials announced Saturday.

The vaccination appointments at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Center and Centennial Hills Active Adult Center were announced Friday evening, but have since been filled up, according to a city of Las Vegas news release sent about 11:55 a.m. Saturday.

Each location has 300 doses available on each day, provided by the Southern Nevada Health District, officials said.

Due to delays in vaccine shipments from winter storms in other parts of the country, the health district is not offering first-dose appointments next week. The first-dose appointments at health district and partner clinics are set to resume on March 1.

There were also 500 walk-in spots available for those seeking the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday at the Cashman Center, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Exhibit Hall B, in downtown Las Vegas. Walk-ins will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. and taken until the clinic reaches capacity.

Walk-ins for those 65 and older seeking the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available through Saturday at the Cashman Center. The walk-ins are available for those who received their first dose at a health district or community partner clinics — Western High School, Cashman Center or Mack Middle School — or events hosted by Touro University or the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas or Henderson.

University Medical Center on Thursday announced its vaccination center at the Encore had lowered age requirements for those 65 and older, but the hospital’s website on Saturday indicated new appointments were temporarily unavailable “due to limited state vaccine supply.”

Smith’s, Walgreens and Walmart/Sam’s Club will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations next week for Nevadans in the 65-to-69 age group in Clark County.

Nonprofit Immunize Nevada’s website lists the following links to schedule online appointments:

Smith’s: www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.

Walgreens: www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

Walmart/Sam’s Club: www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.

For more information on the immunization plan for Clark County, visit www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan.

People with questions or who need assistance making appointments at a health district site can call the COVID-19 helpline at 800-401-0946. The line is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

