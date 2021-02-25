COVID-19 vaccine clinic begins operations in east Las Vegas

Walmart and the Immigrant Home Foundation are partnering in the effort to get COVID-19 vaccine to some of the most vulnerable residents in the Las Vegas Valley.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An effort to get COVID-19 vaccine to some of the Las Vegas Valley’s most vulnerable residents began Thursday morning.

The Immigrant Home Foundation and Walmart is conducting a first-dose vaccine clinic in east Las Vegas at Rafael Rivera Community Center, 2900 Stewart Ave.

The clinic will be open Thursday through Monday each week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 833-886-0023, though walk-ins also are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows.

The clinic will have 250 doses per day and is expected to run a minimum of three to six weeks depending on vaccine availability, a spokeswoman said.

The vaccination site at the Immigrant Home Foundation is overseen by Walmart in collaboration by various community elected officials and partners.

There are no-out-of-pocket costs to patients seeking vaccinations, including the uninsured, according to a news release. Face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing are required at check-in.

Groups currently eligible to receive vaccinations are listed on the vaccination distribution pages of the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at www.SNHD.info/covid. Eligible recipients include people age 65 and older, health care workers and those in public safety, security and frontline community support groups.

“We are grateful for this unique partnership between Walmart, the Immigrant Home Foundation and many other community partners to offer COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in one of the hardest hit areas of the Las Vegas Valley,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, whose district includes the clinic site. “This clinic will be offering appointments over the next several weeks. We encourage you to help your parents, grandparents and others who are eligible to receive a shot to start booking their appointments today.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.