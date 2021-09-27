84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

COVID booster shots available at health district clinics

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2021 - 3:18 pm
 
Updated September 28, 2021 - 12:46 pm
Pfizer vaccine thaws to room temperature at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las ...
Pfizer vaccine thaws to room temperature at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Health District is offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible people in Clark County starting today.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently available for booster shots, the health district said. The rollout comes after last week’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that seniors and others at high risk for COVID-19 get a third shot.

Nevadans aged 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions are eligible for the booster shots.

Additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for people who are immunocompromised, the health district said. That’s different from a booster shot, and can be administered starting 28 days after the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

People can walk into health district clinics and do not need to make an appointment.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
70% of eligible residents in Clark County have received vaccine shot
70% of eligible residents in Clark County have received vaccine shot
2
Bob Herbert, ex-Harry Reid aide, died in Porsche crash in California
Bob Herbert, ex-Harry Reid aide, died in Porsche crash in California
3
Capitol riot suspects arrested in Las Vegas plead not guilty to charges
Capitol riot suspects arrested in Las Vegas plead not guilty to charges
4
COVID booster shots available at health district clinics
COVID booster shots available at health district clinics
5
Bob Herbert, longtime aide to Harry Reid, killed in car crash
Bob Herbert, longtime aide to Harry Reid, killed in car crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More