Cowabunga Bay will have a news conference this morning to announce some changes with the waterpark.

Boardwalk Bay, left, and the Cowabunga River at the reopening of Cowabunga Bay water park in Henderson, May 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brothers Devin Haney, 14, from left, Brenden Haney, 16, and Jorday Haney ride Desert Racers on opening day at Wet 'n Wild water park in Las Vegas, June 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cowabunga Bay will have a news conference Friday morning to announce some changes with the waterpark.

The Review-Journal will livestream the news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Relive memories of original Wet ‘n Wild on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.