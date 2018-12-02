Cowboy Christmas gallops into Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas

A cowboy-themed holiday event drew valley residents to Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs on Saturday.

Emcee Walt Turner and Santa Claus prepare to light the Christmas tree during Cowboy Christmas at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Las Vegas resident Jaiden Brown, 5, poses with Santa Claus during Cowboy Christmas at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Decorated trees on display during Cowboy Christmas at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Holiday ornaments hang on a tree during Cowboy Christmas at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A zoom burst photo of a decorated tree on display during Cowboy Christmas at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Las Vegas resident Eloise Pepka, 3, tries to gets a glimpse of Santa Claus during a tree lighting ceremony at Cowboy Christmas at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Las Vegas resident Mike Lavoie feeds popcorn to a peafowl during Cowboy Christmas at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Cowboy Christmas was presented under the auspices of the city of Las Vegas’ Ward 6, which is represented by Councilwoman Michelle Fiore.

Highlights included a visit from Santa Claus and the lighting of the Christmas Fantasy Forest. The forest, presented by Moon Valley Nursery, features trees sponsored by local businesses, residents, nonprofits and churches. It will remain lighted at the park throughout the holidays.