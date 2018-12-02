Cowboy Christmas gallops into Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas

A cowboy-themed holiday event drew Las Vegas Valley residents to Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs on Saturday.
Cowboy Christmas was presented under the auspices of the city of Las Vegas’ Ward 6, which is represented by Councilwoman Michelle Fiore.
Highlights included a visit from Santa Claus and the lighting of the Christmas Fantasy Forest. The forest, presented by Moon Valley Nursery, features trees sponsored by local businesses, residents, nonprofits and churches. It will remain lighted at the park throughout the holidays.