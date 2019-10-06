Cowboys, police corral escaped bull in northeast Las Vegas

Officers managed to corner the bull in the area and animal control was at the scene.

A bull is secured Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police attempt to corral an escaped rodeo bull Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police attempt to corral an escaped rodeo bull Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police attempt to corral an escaped rodeo bull Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police attempt to corral an escaped rodeo bull Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police attempt to corral an escaped rodeo bull Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police attempt to corral an escaped rodeo bull Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police attempt to corral an escaped rodeo bull Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bull is secured Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bull is secured Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bull is secured Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, near Owens Avenue and Betty Lane in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and a pair of cowboys worked together to capture a bull that escaped his enclosure Sunday morning in the northeast valley.

Around 10:30 a.m. police responded to reports of a bull running loose near Betty Lane and East Owens Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Boxler said at 11 a.m. that officers managed to corral the bull in the area and animal control was at the scene.

By noon, the bull’s owner had arrived and two cowboys lassoed the bull and loaded him into a trailer.

Betty and Owens were blocked off while police tried to wrangle the bull, but the streets have since reopened.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.