Coyote spotted on UNLV campus

UNLV police say there is no danger to the public.

The Boyd Law School at UNLV is seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV police say a coyote was spotted on the school’s campus Monday morning.

According to University Police Services Assistant Director Arnold Vasquez, three calls came in between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., reporting the animal on the east side of the campus, near the William S. Boyd School of Law. Because the callers’ descriptions were similar, it’s believed all of the reports were in regard to the same animal, Vasquez said.

Vasquez says there is no danger to the public, but also warned people to not approach a coyote if they see one.

“More often that not, it’s just a sighting,” Vasquez said. “(But) we respond and ensure there isn’t a danger to the public or anybody in the immediate area.”

According to the Urban Research Coyote Project, if you see a coyote during the daytime, you should exhibit caution as the coyote may have become used to humans, and might be more likely to attack. The organization says if you are approached by a coyote, you should not run away, but should yell, wave your arms, and/or throw something at the animal.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.