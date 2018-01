Traffic is backed up after a crash in the northbound airport connector tunnel, just after the 215 Beltway Thursday morning.

(RTC FAST Cameras)

Traffic is backed up after a crash in the northbound airport connector tunnel, just after the 215 Beltway, Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Traffic cameras show Metropolitan Police Department cars blocking two lanes.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.