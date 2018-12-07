Crash closes all but one lane on southbound US 95 at Jones

A crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 at Jones Boulevard has closed all but one lane Friday morning, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

(RTC Cameras)

A four-vehicle crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 in the central Las Vegas Valley closed all but one lane of the freeway on Friday morning.

The crash, which was reported about 6:20 a.m. just south of the Jones Boulevard exit on U.S. 95, sentg one person to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka.

Live traffic cameras showed traffic backed up to the Rainbow Curve.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately available, but Smaka said, “Given the weather conditions, I guarantee that played a part.”

Valley roads were slick Friday morning due to what the National Weather Service was calling “spotty showers,” which were expected to taper off by late Friday morning.

Drivers were advised to expect major delays and find alternate routes around the crash. At about 7:40 a.m., Smaka said the lanes should be reopened within an hour once the vehicles are towed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.1739806,-115.225628