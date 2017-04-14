Crash closes Fort Apache near Desert Inn

Police investigate a crash that has closed Fort Apache Road between Desert Inn Road and Lake South Drive in western Las Vegas, Friday, April 14, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Twitter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stretch of South Fort Apache Road remains shut down while Las Vegas police investigate a serious crash.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado said a “significant injury” crash has Fort Apache shut down in both directions between Lake South Drive and West Desert Inn Road.

The crash was called into police about 4:30 a.m.

Alvarado said injuries suffered were so severe, that Metro’s fatal detail would be needed.

One vehicle rear ended another and then hit a tree, Alvarado said. The driver of that vehicle was taken to University Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended suffered minor injuries and remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fort Apache Road and Desert Inn, Las Vegas, nv