ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Local Las Vegas
Local Las Vegas

Crash closes Fort Apache near Desert Inn

By Michael Shoro and Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2017 - 5:43 am
 
Updated April 14, 2017 - 7:23 am

A stretch of South Fort Apache Road remains shut down while Las Vegas police investigate a serious crash.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado said a “significant injury” crash has Fort Apache shut down in both directions between Lake South Drive and West Desert Inn Road.

The crash was called into police about 4:30 a.m.

Alvarado said injuries suffered were so severe, that Metro’s fatal detail would be needed.

One vehicle rear ended another and then hit a tree, Alvarado said. The driver of that vehicle was taken to University Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended suffered minor injuries and remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jessaterrones on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like