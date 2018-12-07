Crash closes intersection in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were investigating a crash Friday morning that shut down an intersection in the western valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash on Durango Avenue near Oakley Boulevard, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (RTC Cameras)

Las Vegas police were investigating a crash Friday morning that shut down an intersection in the western valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department was notified of the crash shortly after 5:45 a.m. near South Durango Drive and West Oakey Boulevard, the department’s online traffic site showed.

The intersection remained closed as of 10:30 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Details of the crash were not immediately available Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

South Durango Drive and West Oakey Boulevard, las vegas, nv