Crash closes lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russell

A crash has closed southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Russell Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

A semitrailer overturned on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Russell Road, shutting down southbound lanes, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A semitrailer overturned on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Russell Road, shutting down southbound lanes, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A semitrailer overturned on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Russell Road, shutting down southbound lanes, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A semitrailer overturned on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Russell Road, shutting down southbound lanes, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Screenshot/RTC Fast Cameras)

A crash has closed southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Russell Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Traffic cameras show a semitrailer on its side and is blocking all lanes. Drivers should find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.