Crash closes lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russell

A crash has closed southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Russell Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Traffic cameras show a semitrailer on its side and is blocking all lanes. Drivers should find alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Just drove past a flipped semi blocking Las Vegas Boulevard at Russel. Police are redirecting traffic off the boulevard and onto Russell #RJnow pic.twitter.com/poVuEqmVe6
— Max Michor (@MaxMichor) January 18, 2018