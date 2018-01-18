Local Las Vegas

Crash closes lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russell

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2018 - 7:59 am
 

A crash has closed southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Russell Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Traffic cameras show a semitrailer on its side and is blocking all lanes. Drivers should find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

