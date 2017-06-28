Crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard South near Serene

A motorcycle and another vehicle crashed about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the south valley, Las Vegas police said.

A crash occurred at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and West Agate Avenue, near Serene Avenue. (Google Street View)

The crash occurred at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and West Agate Avenue, near Serene Avenue, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

She said the motorcyclist was transferred to University Medical Center and is suffering from what may be life-threatening injuries.

Police have closed the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard between Serene and Pebble avenues, Meltzer said.

36.024668, -115.172416