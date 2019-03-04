Crash closes Nellis-Vegas Valley intersection

A crash at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley drive has closed all lanes on Nellis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

A crash at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive has shut down the intersection Monday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a crash involving a truck that hit a power pole shortly after 6 a.m. One occupant was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Lt. David Gordon said.

Power lines are down in the area, Gordon said, and motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area.

The Clark County Fire Department and NV Energy also responded to the scene.

Expect delays for at least an hour or longer depending on how quickly NV Energy can fix the pole, Gordon said. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, las vegas, nv