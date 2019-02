A crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95 in the eastern Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night has caused a miles-long backup along the highway.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported the crash, near Tropicana Avenue, shortly before 7 p.m. The right northbound lanes were blocked, and motorists should expect delays, the department tweeted.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said the crash resulted in noncritical injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.