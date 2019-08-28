Crash closes US 95 lanes at Decatur in Las Vegas
The left two lanes are blocked on the U.S. Highway 95 southbound at Decatur Boulevard after a crash involving three vehicles and a semitrailer.
Two southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 are closed at Decatur Boulevard after a crash involving three vehicles and a semitrailer, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the lanes will likely stay closed for a while as vehicles are towed and debris is cleared out of travel lanes.
Nobody involved in the crash needed to be transported to a hospital, Buratczuk said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
