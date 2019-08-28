Crash closes US 95 lanes at Decatur in Las Vegas

The left two lanes are blocked on the U.S. Highway 95 southbound at Decatur Boulevard after a crash involving three vehicles and a semitrailer.

Las Vegas firefighters at the scene of multi-vehicle crash at US Highway 95 southbound near Decatur Boulevard exit on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas firefighters at the scene of multi-vehicle crash at US Highway 95 southbound near Decatur Boulevard exit on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas firefighter assists an injured driver at the scene of multi-vehicle crash at US Highway 95 southbound near Decatur Boulevard exit on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 are closed at Decatur Boulevard after a crash involving three vehicles and a semitrailer, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the lanes will likely stay closed for a while as vehicles are towed and debris is cleared out of travel lanes.

Nobody involved in the crash needed to be transported to a hospital, Buratczuk said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-033. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.