Crash in central Las Vegas hampers morning commute

Las Vegas police are investigating an injury crash Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, on Pecos Road between Bonanza Road and Washington Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic on Pecos Road was backed up Wednesday morning in the central valley while police investigated a crash.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. on Pecos between Bonanza Road and Washington Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said no one was injured but a driver was detained after he showed signs of impairment.

At 7 a.m., police blocked two right lanes on southbound Pecos where two damaged vehicles sat in the road. A third damaged vehicle blocked one of the right lanes on northbound Pecos.

Police also briefly blocked two lanes of Pecos just north of Washington while a man was detained on an unrelated call.

Gordon said the road would be open by 9 a.m.

